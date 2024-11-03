Cryptogames Enhances Transparency In Online Gaming With Provably Fair Technology And Multi-Crypto Options

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Willemstad, Curaçao, November 1st, 2024, Chainwire

As the world increasingly leans towards gaming platforms for their commitment to fairness, CryptoGames has become a prominent name in the blockchain gambling arena. Established in 2020, this crypto-enabled gaming hosts 10 provably fair games, earning it recognition among gamers who seek both volatility and transparency in their gameplay.

Blockchain's provably fair (PF) should not be confused with the Random Number Generator (RNG). The underlying philosophy is fundamentally different. While RNG relies on complex algorithms to produce unpredictable results, the primary focus of Provably Fair technology is to ensure randomness with the added element of transparency.

Understanding Provably Fair Technology in Blockchain Gaming

Provably fair technology acts as a trust pact, essentially a contract between the player and the game provider. It guarantees fair and truly randomized outcomes, achieved through smart contracts and cryptography. The process involves four main steps.

The first step is seed generation, where top-of-the-line cryptographic algorithms create a cryptographic seed. This seed is then hashed-meaning it is transformed into a string of characters that no longer resembles the original number.

This is the number players interact with when they enter their own inputs during gameplay. For instance, when a player rolls a dice, it generates a unique number. This number is then encrypted and combined with the hash seed, making it tamper-proof.

Finally, the server reveals the final seed, allowing players to cross-check it with the hash seed they received earlier. This ensures full transparency, as players can verify the baseline used to determine the game's outcome. CryptoGames has adopted this approach across its 10 provably fair games.

Multiple Gameplay Offerings in the Provably Fair Niche Keeping CryptoGames the Fairest of them All

CryptoGames offers a collection of 10 provably fair games, all designed to keep players engaged and treat them fairly, giving them a true shot at the prize.

Games like Dice and DiceV2 offer a low house edge and customizable betting options. Roulette, with its 2.7% house edge, brings the classic casino experience to a provably fair setting. Blackjack and Video Poker focus on delivering an optimal gameplay experience, and their fairness and house edge make them just as enticing as sitting across the table in Atlantic City.

For a more eye-catching, edge-of-the-seat experience, there's Plinko, where watching the ball drop toward a desired multiplier offers ample thrills. Slots provide a traditional approach, while games like Lottery, Keno, and Minesweeper cater to old-school players seeking excitement.

The diversity of these games, combined with their provable fairness, makes checking out CryptoGames a thrilling experience.

Seamless Transactions and Extensive Cryptocurrency Support

CryptoGames has transformed the online betting paradigm by offering support for 14 cryptocurrencies (with more to come). Whether players want to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or others for betting, they can do so here. The online crypto gaming site enhances user-friendliness by introducing unique“ChangeNow” and“Swapped” features, allowing users to exchange over 50 altcoins for supported cryptocurrencies. Additionally, CryptoGames enables users to leverage Google Pay and Apple Pay to buy crypto to play the games on this leading platform.

About CryptoGames

CryptoGames is bringing more innovation to the online crypto casino space through a blend of fairness, diversity, and regulation. Licensed by the Government of Curacao, this platform offers something for all types of online casino players.

The games are straightforward, the payment options are numerous, the fairness is assured, and the style is distinctive. These are just some of the factors that make CryptoGames stand out in the online gambling space.