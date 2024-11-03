Ukraine Demands Action From Google As Locations Of UAF Weapons Systems Exposed On Updated Maps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the recently updated maps, has made public the locations of Ukrainian weapons systems

That's according to the chief of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, who addressed the issue on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Google is putting updated images on its maps showing the location of our weapons systems (I won't elaborate). The Russians are already actively circulating these images," Kovalenko wrote.

According to the official, Ukraine urgently appealed to the company to fix the issue but no action has been taken by Google so far.

"We are reaching out to them to quickly fix things, but apparently it's weekend and they have other stuff to take care of," Kovalenko added.

The watchdog chief later clarified that Google eventually replied to the appeal, saying their team is already working on solving the issue with the images in question.

"After public outcry, Google representatives came back to us, saying they are already working on fixing the situation over the images showing locations of our military systems," Kovalenko noted, adding that "in the future, we will also discuss how to address any such problems promptly."

