Without A One Health Plan, Canada Is Vulnerable To Future Pandemics

One Health is based on an understanding that our health and that of animals, plants and ecosystems are interdependent. (Shutterstock)

Author: Cate Dewey

(MENAFN- The Conversation) November 3 is World One Day . One Health brings all parts of society and together to tackle joint problems of human, animal, and ecosystem health.

Canada needs a One Health plan now to better face worsening climate change, accelerating biodiversity loss , pandemic threats , and threats from superbugs resistant to antibiotics . Canada's actions on these issues are reactive rather than preventive, and aren't well co-ordinated or funded. This undermines our readiness and response.

One Health is based on an understanding that our health and that of animals, plants and ecosystems are interdependent. It presents a way to promote the health of all and to navigate the inevitable trade-offs.

A strain of avian influenza A:H5N1 virus that had caused outbreaks in domestic and wild birds in Canada and U.S. jumped to cattle in the U.S. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The current avian flu threat

A look to our southern border highlights the urgency for action. On March 25, a strain of Avian Influenza A:H5N1 virus that had caused outbreaks in wild birds and poultry in Canada and the United States since 2021, suddenly infected dairy cows in Texas .

The virus had never been reported in cows before. Its detection was slow and too little was done to stop the spread . As of Nov. 1, H5N1 had spread quickly to 404 dairy farms across 14 states, costing millions in lost milk production and spilling back into poultry and wildlife, killing millions more birds.

It is concerning that H5N1 has also infected at least 39 people , primarily farm workers, fortunately causing only mild symptoms.

Canada's response to the outbreak ramped up after H5N1 reports in U.S. dairy cows. No cases of H5N1 have yet been detected in Canadian cows , but there is need for vigilance because of ongoing H5N1 outbreaks across North America. Authorities in both countries have confirmed that pasteurized milk products are safe .

H5N1 is a growing threat because it infects many species , including seals, mink, bears, foxes, coyotes, dogs and cats. Influenza viruses that jump species pose a greater pandemic threat because of the mixing that may occur when different influenza viruses infect the same animal or person. This can produce new, more severe strains of human flu.

No one wants to face another pandemic. Canada's actions to keep ahead of this threat would be enhanced by national One Health planning and co-ordination.

One Health around the world

National One Health plans of other countries, like Rwanda , Thailand and Bangladesh , have been shown to help prevent human and animal disease outbreaks . Global Affairs Canada and the International Development Research Centre have invested $40 million since 2021 to support One Health internationally, including in hotspots of disease emergence.

The U.S. has a One Health Act and recently launched its national co-ordination platform . However, Canada has just begun this work at home. Canada created a high level steering committee to oversee the Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) . Time and effort were taken to involve federal, provincial and territorial agencies, Indigenous people, civil society and researchers to arrive at an inclusive framework with the right objectives, responsibilities and outputs. It's an ideal model for a new Canadian One Health action plan.

Canada has a mixed track record of working across sectors, whether to fight past outbreaks of Mad Cow Disease , avian or swine flu , or co-ordinating actions by people from different departments and agencies on H5N1 or COVID-19 today. There are problems: nationally, collaboration is informal and focused on single issues, more reactive than preventive, and not supported by any overarching plan, decision-making structure or resources to ensure consistent, ongoing co-operation across threats and issues.

The risks of not putting these measures in place include information not reaching decision-makers, resources and expertise not being used optimally, trade-offs being misread by other agencies or partners, duplication and gaps, and too little getting done to prevent health threats.

Without a national One Health plan, Canada risks being vulnerable to new threats, including pandemics. (Shutterstock)

Implementing One Health

There is guidance. In 2021, the World Health Organization, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, UN Environment, and the World Organisation for Animal Health agreed to work together on a One Health Joint Plan of Action and implementation guidance .

With gender equality, inclusiveness and equity, and the importance of local and traditional knowledge at the fore, countries should start implementing One Health by assessing capacities and programs already in place, setting up and funding national co-ordination, setting priorities for action, then producing and putting into action their national plan.

Canada should mirror what it has done to manage antibiotic-resistant microbes by developing and governing our own national One Health action plan, similar to the Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance .

It needs to engage Indigenous perspectives and knowledge to strengthen One Health prevention, readiness and response capabilities. A national One Health action plan, and the co-ordination and resources to go with it, could help Canada achieve other goals - such as the National Climate Adaptation Strategy , biodiversity commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Protocol , and the Pan-Canadian Action Plan on Anti-Microbial Resistance - and to collaborate more effectively with other countries on shared issues.

Without a national One Health plan, Canada risks being vulnerable to new threats (including pandemics), investing too little in prevention and having a suboptimal response. It's time for Canada's One Health action plan.

This article was co-authored by Andrea Ellis, DVM, MSc., a consultant currently supporting One Health work with the World Organisation for Animal Health. She is the former Senior Veterinary Advisor to the Chief Veterinary Officer and World Organisation for Animal Health Delegate for Canada.