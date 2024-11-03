Kuwait Crown Prince Receives Acting PM
Date
11/3/2024 9:12:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah received on Sunday Acting Prime Minister, Interior Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah. (end)
