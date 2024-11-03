Kuwait, Tajikistan Sign Several Mous In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 3 (KUNA) - The State of Kuwait and Tajikistan singed on Sunday several agreements and MoUs in the presence of the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad and Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The two sides signed a memorandum of understanding in exchange in the private sector, Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya signed from the Kuwaiti side and Minister of Labor and Migration Gulnara Hasanzoda from the Tajiki side.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya and Tajikistan counterpart Sirodjidin Muhriddin signed a memorandum of understanding between Soud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah Diplomatic Institute and Tajikistan Diplomatic Training Center.

Further, Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel Al-Askar and Tajikistan Minister of Economic Development and Trade Zavqizoda Zavqi Amin signed a memorandum of understanding on Trade.

Kuwaiti Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Abdullah Al-Ajeel Al-Askar and Minister of Industry and New Technologies Sher Ali Kabir signed a memorandum of understanding on industrial cooperation.

Kuwait Minister of Finance and State Minister for Economic and Investment Affairs Noura Al-Fassam and Tajikistan Minister of Finance Fayzidin Kaharzoda signed an amendment on agreement between the two governments for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income and on capital. (end)

aa













MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108845821