Qatar Hosts GCC Ministerial Cybercrime Cmte Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The third meeting for the GCC ministerial cybercrime committee meeting began in Qatar with the participation of Kuwait.

Abdulrahman Al-Malki, President of the Qatar National Security Agency (NCSA), affirmed that the committee had attained many achievements within cyberspace, indicating that technical teams had recently finalized the GCC strategy for cybersecurity, which would be bolstering the GCC standing within this domain regionally and internationally.

He pointed to the recent challenges coming along with Artificial Intelligence (AI), which crisscrossed with the possibility of fraud and misuse despite the untapped potential of this technology.

With the great potential of AI must also come great responsibility that require scrutiny and finding the best means to utilize the tool through regionally and international cooperation, he added.

He stressed that the importance of holding training courses and exercise, saying that it was one of the means to exchange views and develop technology.

On his part, Secretary General of the GCC Jassem Al-Budaiwi commended the strides by the Gulf countries in cybersecurity, revealing that five of the six members of the GCC were ranked high in the list of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) within cybersecurity in 2024.

He lauded the achievements of the GCC cybersecurity committee since establishment in 2022, saying that it was reflective of the regional countries interest in this vital field.

He added that the agenda of the meeting included many paramount issues including the 2024-28 GCC cybersecurity strategy as well as platform to exchange information on cyber threats.

Kuwait's delegation to the meeting is headed by Chief of Kuwait National Cyber Security Center Major General (Rtd) Eng. Mohammad A. Boarki. (end)

