Kuwait Joins Pan-Gulf Arab Talks To Follow Up On Joint Decisions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The general secretariat of the Kuwaiti cabinet joined talks bringing together Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in a bid to monitor the progress of joint decisions, the body's acting assistant secretary general said on Sunday.

Such gatherings are in instrumental in pushing forward cooperation within the six-member bloc, Turki said in a statement, citing the agenda for the talks as mainly entailing "joint" GCC initiatives, ahead of a forthcoming summit in Kuwait.

Kuwait is eager to ensure that ties among GCC member states remain on an upward trajectory across "various fields," added the official. (end)

