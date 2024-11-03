Kuwait Joins Pan-Gulf Arab Talks To Follow Up On Joint Decisions
Date
11/3/2024 9:12:45 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
DOHA, Nov 3 (KUNA) -- The general secretariat of the Kuwaiti cabinet joined talks bringing together Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states in a bid to monitor the progress of joint decisions, the body's acting assistant secretary general said on Sunday.
Such gatherings are in instrumental in pushing forward cooperation within the six-member bloc, sheikh Turki Al-Sabah said in a statement, citing the agenda for the talks as mainly entailing "joint" GCC initiatives, ahead of a forthcoming summit in Kuwait.
Kuwait is eager to ensure that ties among GCC member states remain on an upward trajectory across "various fields," added the official. (end)
sss
MENAFN03112024000071011013ID1108845817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.