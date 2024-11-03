SHEIN launches new F/W collections under theme of “Pearls to Radiant Glow, A Journey Through Arab Splendour”

(MENAFNEditorial)



Created to capture the spirit of Saudi youth, the unique new collections were launched during an immersive show in Riyadh, attended by Saudi Arabia’s leading fashionistas and fans of the brand.





Riyadh, KSA, 2 November 2024: Global online fashion retailer, SHEIN, has unveiled three unique new Fall/Winter collections specially designed for the Saudi fashion market, combining innovation and cultural heritage in a stunning display of Arab splendour.

Themed "Pearls to Radiant Glow," each collection has been specifically designed and curated to capture a different facet of Saudi youth culture. From edgy streetwear to elegant formal attire, the collections embody the diverse tastes and styles of today's young generation and offer an array of versatile pieces to elevate every wardrobe with the latest trends inspired by the heritage and landscapes of Arabia:

Dune Silhouette: Inspired by the dynamic contours sculpted by wind in deserts and hills, this collection captures the changing shadows of sand dunes in a unique gradient of khaki colours. Asymmetrically tailored trousers reflect the swirling sandstorms and sculpted contours of the dunes, creating a trendy twist on workwear. Earthy tones paired with layered skirt designs exude both personality and elegance, perfectly embodying the dynamic tranquillity of the desert.

Sunset Glow: Echoing the brilliance of a sunset, this series features a gradient colour scheme from deep orange to soft pink-purple hues. Delicate details like chiffon and tassels create elegant and stunning dresses and suits that embody the romance and mystery of the setting sun.

Ocean Garden: Drawing inspiration from vibrant marine life, this collection focuses on youthful colours. Sweet floral prints, lotus leaf pleats, and creative details like pearl and diamond embellishments combine to create vibrant clothing full of vitality. Fresh colours and unique patterns help to reshape the fall and winter fashion trends.

The event welcomed more than 30 prominent fashion influencers, including Noha Nabil, Almaha, and Fouz, whose unique styles and fashion expertise added a touch of glamour to the memorable evening. Driven by a commitment to fostering deeper connections with its customer base, SHEIN also sought to give back to its dedicated community members with invitations to attend the exclusive preview extended through social media giveaways and in-app registrations.

Bayan Yasien, one of the talented Saudi artists who collaborated with SHEIN on a special ‘Back to School’ collection inspired by Arab culture and heritage, was also in attendance to celebrate the launch of the new collection. Launched in September, this artistic partnership underscores SHEIN's dedication to honouring regional creativity and heritage.

Each of the new collections are now available exclusively on the SHEIN website and app: or join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #ShinewithSHEIN.

In celebration of the new collection launch, SHEIN is offering exclusive promotions from 2 -9 November. Customers can enjoy a buy one, get one free promotion with a complimentary gift. Additionally, use the limited-time discount code FN20 to receive a 20% discount on the latest styles.

Fashion fans can also explore some iconic pieces from the collection - plus other stylish items - during a special pop-up showroom at Boulevard Riyadh taking place from 15 November 2024.



