Ajman Tourism Development Department highlights Emirate’s tourism growth at World Travel Market

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Ajman, UAE, 03 November 2024:

The Ajman Tourism Development Department (ATDD) will promote Ajman as a premier tourist destination on both regional and global scale during its participation at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, which is scheduled to be held from November 5 to 7, 2024. During the event, the Department will exhibit its innovative and comprehensive projects and initiatives as part of its goal to highlight its excellent growth within the tourism sector and the efforts being made to elevate and strengthen it.

Through its participation, the Department seeks to forge and reinforce partnerships with global travel and tourism firms and leverage them to draw in tourists from Europe and beyond. In addition, ATDD aims to shed light on some of Ajman’s most significant facilities and attractions, such as its natural reserves, pristine beaches and sites of cultural and historical significance, including the Ajman Museum.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of Ajman Tourism Development Department, said: “The World Travel Market exhibition serves as a vital forum that convenes travel and tourism industry experts and leaders around the world. It paves the way to reinforce our key partnerships in the sector, exchange expertise and insights, and explore recent developments and innovations that are steering the global tourism industry.”

H.E. Alhashmi added, “Our participation in the event comes in line with our effort to highlight the emirate’s tourist attractions and strengthen its position on the global tourism landscape. We aim to showcase our major efforts to advance the sector by implementing projects and initiatives that support the development of tourism infrastructure, further opening avenues for new and sustainable growth. These efforts are in line with the goals of Ajman Vision 2030 to boost the emirate’s status as an attractive and sought-after living destination.”

Apart from ATDD’s involvement in the event, various hotels and companies will be participating in the event. This year, hotels including Ajman Saray Hotel, The Oberoi Beach Resort Ajman, Ajman Hotel by Blazon Hotels, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, Fairmont Ajman Hotel, Rida International Tourism and Travel, Bronze Tourism LLC, Darina Holidays LLC, and Musandam Sea Adventure Travel and Tourism, will be taking part in the event.

In 2024, Ajman witnessed a notable surge in visitors from the United Kingdom. The emirate witnessed an 11 per cent rise in tourist arrivals between January and September 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023. Furthermore, the average duration of their stay grew by 8.1 per cent in 2024 when compared to 2022.

Meanwhile, the emirate tourism sector has shown remarkable growth in September 2024 as compared to the same period last year, with a 5 per cent rise in total revenue. Furthermore, the sector marked a 3 per cent increase in occupancy and 11 per cent surge in the number of guests, reflecting Ajman’s growing appeal as the prime tourist destination.

The Department is responsible for managing and advancing Ajman’s tourism sector, as well as planning a range of tourist, community and entertainment events. Through these efforts, it seeks to ensure comprehensive and remarkable experiences for locals, residents and visitors of the emirate. The department is committed to providing cutting-edge tourist services with the goal of delivering great tourism experiences that meet the expectations of visitors and elevate the emirate’s status as a premier tourist destination.





MENAFN03112024003685011158ID1108845714