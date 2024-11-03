Russia Launched More Than 900 KAB Bombs, Nearly 500 Shahed Uavs At Ukraine Over Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past week, Russia has used more than 900 KAB bombs, around 30 missiles, and nearly 500 Shaheds UAVs against various regions of Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in a post, Ukrinform reports.

He stressed that most of these strikes have targeted civilian objects and critical infrastructure.

“All of these would have been impossible if we had sufficient support from the world in crucial areas: long-range capabilities for our security, truly effective sanctions to prevent Russia from importing critical components for drone and missile production-especially microelectronics-and political decisions that could ruin Russia's will to wage this war,” Zelensky noted.

The head of the state that Ukraine deserves the same strong security as all partners in the free world.

As reported by Ukrinform, since the evening of November 2, Russian invaders launched 96 Shahed attack drones and unidentified drones at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defenses shot down 66 of them.

Photo: President's Office