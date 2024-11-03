Explosion At Ghazni Tanker Facility Kills Three

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Ghazni province have confirmed that three people were killed following an explosion at a tanker site in the center of the province.

The command of the Ghazni reported that the explosion occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, November 2, in the Balkh Gate area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the fourth security district of the city.

Local reports indicate that the blast happened while three tank builders were working inside a tanker. However, further details regarding the incident and potential damages have not yet been released.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a gas selling company in the Paghman district of Kabul province yesterday. Reports indicate that the fire started around 6:00 PM in the Khair Khana area of Kabul city.

So far, there has been no information released regarding the damages or the cause of the fire. It is worth noting that similar incidents involving fires at fuel tanks and gas companies have previously resulted in significant financial losses.

These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns in industrial areas, particularly those dealing with hazardous materials.

The lack of safety protocols and emergency responses can lead to tragic outcomes, emphasizing the need for improved regulations and oversight to protect workers and surrounding communities from such hazards.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram