Explosion At Ghazni Tanker Facility Kills Three
Date
11/3/2024 7:02:19 AM
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local authorities in Ghazni province have confirmed that three people were killed following an explosion at a tanker manufacturing site in the center of the province.
The Police command of the Ghazni reported that the explosion occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, November 2, in the Balkh Gate area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the fourth security district of the city.
Local media reports indicate that the blast happened while three tank builders were working inside a tanker. However, further details regarding the incident and potential damages have not yet been released.
In a separate incident, a fire broke out at a gas selling company in the Paghman district of Kabul province yesterday. Reports indicate that the fire started around 6:00 PM in the Khair Khana area of Kabul city.
So far, there has been no information released regarding the damages or the cause of the fire. It is worth noting that similar incidents involving fires at fuel tanks and gas companies have previously resulted in significant financial losses.
These incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns in industrial areas, particularly those dealing with hazardous materials.
The lack of safety protocols and emergency responses can lead to tragic outcomes, emphasizing the need for improved regulations and oversight to protect workers and surrounding communities from such hazards.
ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
MENAFN03112024000228011069ID1108845609
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.