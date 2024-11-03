Ukraine's General Staff: 173 Combat Clashes On Front Lines Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As many as 173 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines in the past 24 hours, with Russian invaders being most active in the Kurakhove sector.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Sunday, November 3, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, yesterday Russian launched one missile strike and 69 against the positions of Ukrainian forces and Ukrainian towns and villages, using one missile and 114 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also launched more than 3,000 shelling attacks, including 112 MLRS attacks.

Russian airstrikes targeted Yunakivka, Zhuravka, and Basivka of the Sumy region, Slatyne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prokhody, Pishchane, Synkivka, Holubivka, and Terny of the Kharkiv region, Toretsk, Kurakhove, Illinka, Uspenivka, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymivka, and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk region, and Lobkove, Novodarivka, Mala Tokmachka and Yurkivka of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft, missile forces and artillery units hit six areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, one artillery piece and two ammunition depots.

On the Kharkiv axis, with the support of aircraft, Russian troops attacked the Vovchansk sector eight times.

Some 13 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupiansk sector throughout the day. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Pishchane, Zahryzove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Kruhliakivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova.

In the Lyman sector, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions 14 times and tried to break through Ukrainian defenses near Hrekivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Torske and in the Serebrianskyi forest. The invaders also actively used aircraft, firing 30 unguided missiles and six guided bombs.

In the Siversk sector, Russian troops carried out seven offensive operations in the Ivano-Darivka and Vyimka areas.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy launched one attack near Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, with the support of aircraft, the Russian army attacked Ukrainian positions eight times near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka, with most attacks targeting Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled 23 enemy assaults on Mykolaivka, Promin, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Sukhyi Yar, and Novohrodivka.

Ukrainian defenders repelled 51 enemy attacks in the Kurakhove sector. Russian troops tried to advance most actively outside Illinka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka, Kreminna Balka, and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivka sector, Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions near Trudove and Maksymivka 12 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders actively used aircraft for attacks near Novoandriivka, Robotyne, and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Dnipro River sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks outside Kozachi Laheri, Dnipriany and Kozatskyi Island.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups being formed in the Volyn and Polissia sectors.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, Russian troops actively strike Ukrainian towns and villages with artillery and aircraft from Russian territory.

Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region is ongoing.

"Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear," the General Staff said.