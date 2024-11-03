One Killed, Ten Injured As Russian Forces Attack 17 Settlements In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked 17 towns and villages in the Kherson region on November 2, killing one person and injuring ten others, including three children.

Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Enemy targeted Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Dniprovske, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Kizomys, Tomyna Balka, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Beryslav, Havrylivka, Tomaryne, Krupytsia, and Kherson.

The invaders struck educational institutions, a library, a church, a post office, and shops.

In the residential areas of the region's population centers, enemy strikes damaged five apartment blocks and 14 private buildings. Gas pipelines, garages and private cars were also damaged.