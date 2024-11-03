Two Injured, Farm, School Damaged In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region damaged a and a school and two civilian men.

Oleh Syniehubov, chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , reports Ukrinform.

"The village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district was shelled at 05:30 on November 3. Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified. At 01:13, in the village of Makarykha, Zolochiv territorial community, Bohodukhiv district, shelling damaged the building of a farm," he said.

At 23:02, in Chuhuiv, enemy shelling damaged the glazing of an auxiliary building of an educational institution.

At 15:15, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Zolochiv territorial community, a shell landed in a field between the villages of Baranivka and Snihy.

"At 14:00, in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk territorial community, Chuhuiv district, a UAV hit a car, injuring two civilian men aged 60 and 33," Syniehubov wrote.

According to the region's military administration, 77 people (including two children) were evacuated on November 2 day from the Kupiansk and Borova directions as part of tightened evacuation measures.