Two Injured, Farm, School Damaged In Russian Strikes On Kharkiv Region
Date
11/3/2024 5:10:45 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian strikes on the Kharkiv region damaged a Farm and a school and injured two civilian men.
Oleh Syniehubov, chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , reports Ukrinform.
<script async src=" data-telegram-post="synegubov/11870" data-width="100%"></script>
"The village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district was shelled at 05:30 on November 3. Reports of casualties and destruction are being clarified. At 01:13, in the village of Makarykha, Zolochiv territorial community, Bohodukhiv district, shelling damaged the building of a farm," he said.
At 23:02, in Chuhuiv, enemy shelling damaged the glazing of an auxiliary building of an educational institution.
At 15:15, in the Bohodukhiv district of the Zolochiv territorial community, a shell landed in a field between the villages of Baranivka and Snihy.
"At 14:00, in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, Vovchansk territorial community, Chuhuiv district, a UAV hit a car, injuring two civilian men aged 60 and 33," Syniehubov wrote.
According to the region's military administration, 77 people (including two children) were evacuated on November 2 day from the Kupiansk and Borova directions as part of tightened evacuation measures.
MENAFN03112024000193011044ID1108845546
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.