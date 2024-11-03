Canadian fire department issues apology over KKK outfits

(MENAFN) The North Sydney Firefighters Club in Nova Scotia has issued a public apology following a controversial incident during its annual Halloween party, where a group of attendees dressed in Ku Klux Klan (KKK) costumes. The event, held on Saturday, has drawn significant backlash after photos surfaced showing four individuals in the notorious white robes and hoods associated with the hate group, mingling with other guests, one of whom was seen holding a wooden cross.



In response to the uproar, the firefighters club released a statement on on Sunday night, emphasizing that these individuals were not affiliated with the organization. “These four individuals are in no way, shape, or form associated with our organization,” the post read.



Fire Chief Lloyd MacIntosh acknowledged that a serious error had occurred, expressing confusion about how the guests were allowed entry in such offensive attire. He mentioned that volunteers at the dance intervened by removing the wooden cross from one of the participants during the event.



Deputy Fire Chief Wade Gouthro took to social media to express the department’s remorse, stating, “The situation at the North Sydney Firefighters Club is not who we are or what we stand for.” He extended a heartfelt apology, saying, “We are very sorry from the bottom of our hearts and we ask for your forgiveness. We would certainly never intentionally hurt or insult anyone regardless of race, color, orientation, or religion.” Gouthro also added that being labeled as racists is deeply painful for him and the department.



The incident has raised significant concerns about the implications of such costumes and the environment in which they were permitted. As the fire department grapples with the fallout, community members and leaders are calling for more stringent measures to ensure inclusivity and respect in public events, highlighting the need for sensitivity, especially given the historical context of the KKK and its violent legacy.



As discussions continue, the North Sydney Firefighters Club faces the challenge of rebuilding trust within the community and addressing the broader issues of racism and cultural sensitivity in social settings. The apology marks a crucial step, but many are looking for tangible actions that demonstrate a commitment to change and understanding in the wake of this incident.

