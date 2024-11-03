Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Rival Fires 8 Times At Delhi Businessman's Home, Video Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after the rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired at the house of a Delhi businessman, CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

The firing took place on October 26, in Delhi's Rani Bagh area by two men who are allegedly linked to the Bambiha gang.

The CCTV clip surfaced after ₹15 crore extortion demand came to light.

The footage shows two men arriving at the businessman's residence, one on foot and the other on a motorcycle.



One of the assailants can be seen throwing a note inside, which was marked with "Bambiha Gang " and an international phone number. The individual fired multiple gunshots moments later while his companion waited on the motorbike. The gunman reportedly used his mobile torch to record the scene.

A gangster based in the United States, named Pawan Shokeen is believed to have ordered the attack at the behest of Kaushal Chaudhary. The gunmen reportedly sent the recorded footage to, Pawan Shokeen, according to police sources. Kaushal Chaudhary, who is on the hit list of Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently lodged in the Gurugram jail.

Amid critical eyes on Lawrence Bishnoi gang after NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique's murder last month, this recent incident is suspected to be an outcome of gang rivalries. According to India Today report, Kaushal Chaudhary's Bambiha Gang targeted Delhi-NCR businessmen and demanded hefty extortion to finance their operations against Bishnoi's associates. This Delhi incident comes after Bishnoi stated his intent to kill Chaudhary. Consequently, both gangs are working to strengthen their networks.

Both shooters, who were from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell two days later. The matter relates to ongoing rivalry between the two gangs. According to authorities, overseas gang leaders resort to intimidation and extortion to expand their influence. They tend to recruit local shooters to carry out attacks, record them, and circulate the videos on social media.