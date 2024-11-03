Dozens get murdered in Spain’s worst floods in years

(MENAFN) Eastern Spain is reeling from its worst flooding in decades following torrential rains that hit on Wednesday night. The deluge has caused catastrophic flooding across a wide swath of the region, extending from Malaga in the south to Valencia in the east. Meteorologists reported that in some areas of the Valencia region, a year’s worth of rainfall fell within just eight hours, resulting in one of the deadliest flood events the country has experienced in thirty years.



As of now, at least 70 people have been confirmed dead, with some individuals still unaccounted for. The Spanish military has been deployed to aid in search and rescue operations, working tirelessly to locate missing persons and recover the bodies of victims. This tragic incident marks the highest death toll from flooding in the European Union since 2021, when severe floods in Germany claimed at least 185 lives. Furthermore, it stands as the deadliest flood in Spain since 1996, when 87 people lost their lives under similar circumstances.



The impact of the floods has left many stranded; numerous individuals spent the night atop trucks or on the roofs of gas stations and homes as waters rose around them. Additionally, the relentless rain led to widespread power outages, affecting approximately 140,000 residents. Roads in eastern Spain have been rendered impassable, and train services have been suspended in various areas. High-speed rail connections between Madrid and the Valencian Community, as well as routes through the Mediterranean Corridor to Barcelona, have been halted as a precaution.



In a dramatic turn of events, a high-speed train carrying about 300 passengers derailed near Malaga, although fortunately, no injuries were reported. Social media platforms have been flooded with videos and images capturing the aftermath of the disaster, showing torrents of water and mud rushing through streets, sweeping away vehicles and debris. One particularly striking image depicted a massive blockade formed by smashed cars littering a street, left in the wake of the overwhelming floodwaters.



As rescue and recovery efforts continue, the nation mourns the loss of life and begins to assess the extensive damage inflicted by these unprecedented floods. The situation serves as a stark reminder of the devastating power of nature and the urgent need for effective disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

