Escudero: 2025 GAA Should Be A Climate-Adapted And Climate Resilient Budget

November 3, 2024

2025 GAA SHOULD BE A CLIMATE-ADAPTED AND CLIMATE RESILIENT BUDGET

In the aftermath of the massive destruction and loss of lives brought about by tropical storm Kristine, Senate President Francis Escudero said the annual general appropriations act, starting with the 2025 version, should already be "climate adapted and climate resilient."

While it is easy to point fingers at the agencies or personalities supposedly responsible for the massive destruction and loss of lives caused by tropical storm Kristine, Escudero said it would be more productive to prepare for future weather disturbances of similar or even greater magnitude.

"Addressing the problem also includes studying climate change and climate adaptation. We can no longer take a one size fits all approach with our flood control programs. Hindi pupwede porket ganyan ang ginagawa natin noon e ganyan pa rin ngayon dahil nga sa pagbabago ng panahon, dahil nga sa climate change, kailangang mag-adapt, kailangang magbago din tayo," Escudero said.

He said the design of the flood control infrastructure such as seawalls and river control systems have remained unchanged over the decades and many of these are no longer suitable under the current conditions.

Questions that should be raised include how thick and high seawalls should be and if the parameters should be different according to the geographical location and based on the bodies of water they serve.

"Dapat ibahin na yan, i-update na yan, at depende sa lugar iba-iba na rin ang design patungkol sa taas at kapal at kung may bakal nga ba o wala," Escudero said.

"May sapat na ba tayo na pag-aaral sa klase ng flood control na ginagawa natin, depende sa klase at uri ng ilog or karagatan na sinusubukan natin kontrolin yung tubig. Bahagi lahat ito ng pagbubusisi sa mga programa, kaalaman at research ng mga ahensya tulad ng DENR at DPWH," he said.

The Senate President has said that he expects a spirited debate on the issue of flood control during the plenary debates on the proposed P6.352 trillion national budget for 2025, which is set to commence shortly after Congress resumes its sessions on Monday, November 4.

More than just increasing funding, Escudero said spending should be targeted and based on actual research and data in order to ensure that flood control programs will be effective.

Even though the DPWH is the principal body tasked to implement flood control projects, Escudero said the roles of agencies such as the DENR and Climate Change Commission are now also crucial.

"Ano nga ba ang mga kailangan pagbabago at update na kailangang gawin kaugnay ng infrastructure design sa ating bansa. Palala na nga ba ng palala ang climate change at kailangan na natin ng climate adaptation kung saan mas mataas, mas makapal, mas solid yung kailangan nating gawin na river and flood control. Ano pa ang mitigation measures na kailangan nating gawin?" Escudero said.

He said local government units also have a shared responsibility when it comes to preparations for the impacts of extreme weather conditions on their respective areas. Citing the experience of his home province of Sorsogon, the Senate Chief said the province always implements sewer clean-ups during the summer and whenever possible, dredging of the river.

"Matatanda na tayo, mga LGU alam na dapat yan, ika nga dapat pa bang i-memorize ng LGU yan? Hindi na dapat siguro. Hindi na responsibilidad at hindi natin pwedeng sisihin ang PAGASA na dapat hourly bigyan ng update yung mga LGU, trabaho ng LGU alamin by the hour on the hour or every 10 minutes kung kumusta na nga ba ang kalagayan ng panahon," Escudero said.

"Hindi para sa PAGASA na obligahin yung mga LGU na gawin yun. Sa parte naman ng ating mga kababayan again through social media sapat na ang availability ng impormasyon para mapagbigay alam sa kanila yung tunay na estado ng lagay ng panahon at wala silang dahilan maliban na lang kung hindi sila interesado na hindi mapakinggan at malaman yon," he added.

