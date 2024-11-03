US sanctions hit 275 targets to thwart Russian military supply chain

(MENAFN) The US Treasury Department announced on Wednesday that it has sanctioned 275 individuals and entities linked to providing advanced technology and equipment to Russia. These sanctions also focus on domestic Russian importers and manufacturers of essential materials for Russia’s military-industrial sector.



Deputy secretary Wally Adeyemo stated, "The United States and our allies will continue to take decisive action across the globe to stop the flow of critical tools and technologies that Russia needs to wage its illegal and immoral war against Ukraine," adding "As evidenced by today’s action, we are unyielding in our resolve to diminish and degrade Russia’s ability to equip its war machine and stop those seeking to aid their efforts through circumvention or evasion of our sanctions and export controls,"



Additionally, the State Department revealed it is imposing sanctions on over 120 individuals and entities. It also designated several high-ranking officials from the Russian Defense Ministry appointed earlier this year.



"Additional designations target Russia’s military-industrial base, including military repair facilities, producers of advanced technologies, and entities supporting the Belarus-Russia defense relationship," the agency stated. The State Department continues to focus on subsidiaries of the state Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom.

