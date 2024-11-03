Ministry Of Public Health Begins Fieldwork For National Ageing Survey Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Fieldwork for the National Ageing Survey, conducted by the Ministry of Public (MoPH) in collaboration with the National Planning Council and Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), has officially begun today. The fieldwork will continue until January 31, 2025, with the aim of providing essential information and comprehensive indicators on the health and needs of individuals aged 60 and above. This will be achieved through home visits to a sample of 1,808 individuals within this age group, including both citizens and residents.

Dr Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Long-Term Care, Rehabilitation, and Geriatrics Care at HMC and Head of the National Ageing Survey Project, said,“The National Ageing Survey represents a pioneering step in Qatar's ongoing efforts to enhance the health and well-being of the elderly. It helps in gaining a better understanding of the needs and aspirations of senior citizens and residents by collecting comprehensive data on their health status, which will aid in improving the healthcare services provided to them. The survey includes a comprehensive assessment of participants' health through biometric measurements, such as blood pressure, weight, hearing, and lung function tests, as well as tests of physical and cognitive abilities. Additionally, a survey questionnaire on participants' health and lifestyle patterns will be completed.”

Dr Al Hamad added,“The home visits are conducted by a specialised, certified medical team comprising members from the Ministry of Public Health, the National Planning Council, and Hamad Medical Corporation. The team members are well-trained and experienced in working with the elderly, ensuring that the necessary care is provided to them.”

Alyaa Al Kuwari, Director of the Public Relations and Communications Department at the Ministry of Public Health, emphasised that the survey reflects the Ministry of Public Health and its partners' commitment to ensuring the continuous improvement of services for the elderly and the entire community. The survey also supports the priorities of the National Health Strategy 2024-2030 by providing the necessary data to develop policies, plans, and programmes that serve the elderly.

Al Kuwari explained that participants selected for the survey will be contacted in advance via phone calls and text messages to arrange a suitable time for the home visits.

Alyaa Al Kuwari encouraged community members to support this national initiative and work alongside the survey team, who have received extensive training from the Ministry of Public Health and its partners in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) on conducting home visits, data collection, and applying the survey tools.

The public can contact the relevant authorities through the unified health sector call centre on 16000 for any enquiries regarding the survey and its field team.