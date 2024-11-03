Global attention is sharply focused on impending outcome as U.S. presidential election approaches

(MENAFN) As the U.S. presidential election approaches, global attention is sharply focused on the impending outcome, with an undercurrent of uncertainty and fears of potential violence. nominee Donald and contender Kamala Harris are in the crucial final stretch of their campaigns, ramping up their efforts as election day draws near next Tuesday.



Harris, aiming to become the nation’s first female president, is concentrating her campaign efforts on key battleground states that could ultimately sway the election. She has organized rallies in Georgia, North Carolina, and Michigan, where she seeks to persuade undecided voters by positioning herself as the more stable alternative to Trump. In the event of a win, she has also selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate, framing this election as one of the most fiercely contested in U.S. history.



On the other hand, Trump is determined to reclaim the presidency amid ongoing legal controversies and accusations of adopting an increasingly authoritarian style. He is keen to revive his "America First" platform and reinstate his "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) campaign.



The election is set to occur on a regular working day, with early voting already witnessing 70 million Americans casting their ballots, either by mail or in person. Concerns about potential violence have escalated, particularly if the results are tightly contested, as various polls suggest might happen.



Throughout the campaign, Harris and Trump have been engaged in a continuous exchange of sharp rhetoric as they strive to secure vital votes in critical states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona—areas that could tip the scales in favor of either candidate. Trump has made no secret of his contempt for Harris, while she has labeled him as "abnormal and obsessed with revenge" following his defeat in the 2020 election to Joe Biden.



This 2024 election cycle has drawn significant international attention, particularly from Europe and the Middle East, and has been marked by unprecedented developments. President Joe Biden, at 81, has withdrawn from the race, allowing Harris to ascend as the Democratic nominee. Meanwhile, Trump has survived two assassination attempts throughout this campaign.

