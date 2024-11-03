Concerns mount among various political leaders that 2025 may signal end of Netanyahu's government

(MENAFN) With the winter session of the Israeli Knesset now underway, concerns are mounting among various leaders and officials that 2025 may signal the end of Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's government, which is set to serve until December 2026. A recent report by Anna Brasky, political correspondent for Maariv, points to significant upheaval within Israel's political sphere, including controversial reforms, internal coalition tensions, and escalating conflicts between the ruling coalition and the opposition.



Brasky describes the initial day of the Knesset's winter session as marked by chaos and drama, suggesting that it may represent a critical juncture in the political discourse. Many members of the Knesset, including those aligned with the ruling coalition, appear to share the sentiment that the government may struggle to endure past 2025. The coalition is reportedly motivated to push forward a new political agenda quickly, driven by a sense of urgency to achieve their legislative objectives before it becomes too late.



The situation is particularly challenging for the ultra-Orthodox parties, which have traditionally employed established lobbying tactics to promote their interests. However, they are now finding it increasingly difficult to maneuver within the current political landscape. Brasky emphasizes the challenges facing Yitzhak Goldknopf, leader of United Torah Judaism, who has encountered criticism for linking his party's backing of the budget to the approval of a Haredi conscription law. This proposed legislation, designed to uphold the exemption of ultra-Orthodox individuals from military service, has provoked discontent even among members of the coalition.



As the Knesset reconvenes, the intensifying tensions and evolving political alliances are likely to have a significant impact on Netanyahu's ability to govern effectively. The next few months are poised to be crucial in shaping the future of Israel's political scene, as the ruling coalition contends with internal conflicts and external pressures while striving to advance their legislative goals. Amid this uncertainty, the evolving dynamics within the Knesset may ultimately play a decisive role in the survival of Netanyahu's administration.

