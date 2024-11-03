Utilization of human shields in warfare gets considered as longstanding, troubling military tactic

(MENAFN) The utilization of human shields in warfare is a longstanding and troubling military tactic, with armies throughout history compelling civilians to take on this role. Recently, Israel has introduced a controversial and novel approach to this practice in Gaza, prompting significant ethical concerns regarding the treatment of civilians in conflict zones.



This alarming tactic was first highlighted by Al Jazeera and later examined in detail by the Israeli newspaper Haaretz. Reports indicate that Israeli forces have allegedly abducted Palestinian civilians, dressing them in Israeli military uniforms and equipping them with cameras. These individuals are then deployed into underground tunnels and buildings, ostensibly to act as shields for Israeli soldiers.



Haaretz sheds light on the difficulty of distinguishing these civilians from actual Israeli soldiers. Many of these individuals, typically in their twenties, are seen alongside soldiers of various ranks. However, upon closer examination, it becomes evident that most of them wear sneakers rather than military boots, and they often have their hands bound behind their backs, displaying expressions of fear.



In past military conflicts, Israeli forces have employed methods such as robots and trained dogs outfitted with cameras, as well as Palestinian civilians dressed in civilian clothing, to function as human shields. This previous practice made it easier to identify those being used in this capacity. However, the current tactic of disguising Palestinian civilians in Israeli uniforms marks a significant departure from traditional methods of using human shields.



Historically, the concept of human shields has relied on the recognition that those used in this manner—whether civilians or prisoners of war—are inherently vulnerable. This acknowledgment aims to deter opposing forces from attacking military objectives, as the presence of a human shield typically invokes moral imperatives to avoid harming innocents. The effectiveness of this tactic depends on recognizing the vulnerability of the individuals being shielded, which is essential for the deterrent effect to take place.



By dressing Palestinian civilians in Israeli military attire and presenting them as combatants, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) deliberately obscure their vulnerability. Instead of employing these individuals as shields to protect Israeli soldiers from attacks, this strategy seems designed to provoke Palestinian fighters into firing at them. Such actions effectively reveal the positions of Palestinian fighters, enabling Israeli forces to launch counterattacks more efficiently.

