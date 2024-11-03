Fatah, Hamas arrive in Cairo for crucial negotiations focused on future governance of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) Fatah and Hamas are currently in Cairo for crucial negotiations focused on the future governance of the Gaza Strip and efforts to establish a ceasefire to end ongoing hostilities in the region. These discussions come after previous meetings that did not lead to significant progress.



The meetings began yesterday, bringing together representatives from both factions along with Egyptian officials. Key topics on the agenda include evaluating an Egyptian proposal for the administration of Gaza, negotiating terms for a ceasefire, and discussing the potential exchange of prisoners.



The Egyptian proposal outlines the creation of an administrative body called the "Community Committee to Support the People of the Gaza Strip." This committee would manage civil affairs, coordinate the distribution of humanitarian aid to those in need within the Strip, facilitate the reopening of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, and spearhead reconstruction efforts for areas damaged by the ongoing conflict.



Leading the Hamas delegation is Khalil al-Hayya, a prominent member of the movement's political bureau, while Fatah's delegation is headed by Mahmoud al-Aloul, the party's vice president. Their current discussions follow a meeting held two weeks ago, where they agreed to return after consulting with their respective leaderships regarding the proposals.



During earlier talks, Hamas proposed the formation of a committee that would include representatives from various Palestinian factions. In contrast, Fatah insisted that such a committee should be part of the Palestinian government and established through a presidential decree from President Mahmoud Abbas, thereby ensuring that both the presidency and the government would guide its operations.



Beyond these administrative matters, the Hamas delegation is also set to meet with Egyptian officials to discuss ceasefire proposals and prisoner exchanges with Israeli authorities. Hamas has expressed its readiness to accept any agreement that guarantees a complete cessation of hostilities, the withdrawal of Israeli military forces from Gaza, the entry of humanitarian assistance, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes, and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.

