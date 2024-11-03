(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has made headlines by stating his willingness to meet with Russian President Vladimir and expressing a desire to attend the upcoming Victory Day celebrations in Moscow. Speaking during an interview with Rossiya-1 TV, Fico emphasized that he would be “very pleased” to participate in the festivities, which will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and the defeat of Nazism. He described this as a “personal duty” and suggested that he is ready to engage with Putin “without hesitation.”



Fico, who has previously met Putin during his earlier term as prime minister, conveyed his serious intent to have a face-to-face discussion with the Russian leader. Elected for his third term in office last year, Fico has taken a controversial stance regarding military aid to Ukraine, having immediately suspended Slovakia’s support following his election. He shares a similar perspective with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as both leaders have consistently called for a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.



In his interview, Fico criticized the European Union’s decision to approve a substantial €35 billion ($38 billion) loan to Ukraine, which is being financed through revenues from frozen Russian assets in Brussels. He expressed concern over the potential for escalating tensions and has promised to veto Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO, arguing that such a move could lead to a third world war.



Despite ongoing military support from Western nations to Ukraine, Fico expressed a belief that “common sense will soon prevail,” suggesting that there may be a reassessment of the military conflict. His remarks reflect a broader sentiment among some European leaders who are increasingly questioning the long-term strategy regarding the Russia-Ukraine situation.



As the geopolitical landscape continues to shift, Fico’s position and proposed attendance at the Victory Day celebrations may signal a changing attitude toward Russia among certain European leaders. His advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy highlights the complexities of international relations in the context of the ongoing conflict, as well as the differing perspectives within the EU regarding the appropriate response to the war in Ukraine.

MENAFN03112024000045015687ID1108845225