Swissbcq Honours Entrepreneurs For Excellence And Lifetime Achievement Awards

Doha, Qatar: The Swiss Business Council Qatar (SwissBCQ) in partnership with the Embassy of Switzerland in Qatar hosted the SwissBCQ Excellence Award 2024 at the Mersa Malaz Kempinski.

The ceremony, which was held under the patronage of the Ambassador of Switzerland to Qatar H E Florence Tinguely Mattli was attended by several guests including the president of the Swiss Business Council in Qatar, Dr. Fariborz Samadian, and the Head of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Project Office for Qatar Max Tuñón among others.

This year's Excellence Award was bagged by Adem Yayla, General Manager of Sika Qatar, and Tarek Eido, CEO of UBS Qatar, while Mohamed Yousuf Al Jaber, CEO and Managing Partner at Al Jaber Group of companies received the Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.



Speaking to The Peninsula on the sidelines of the event, Ambassador Mattli said“This event was an opportunity to mark the contribution of Swiss business to the Qatari economy and also to award some of our important enterprises.”

She also praised SIKA Qatar for its contribution towards environmental and social responsibility and UBS Qatar for its confidence in wealth management.“UBS is still the biggest management private company in the world and here also they are doing well.

“The last person is Al Jaber for the trust that he placed in the Swiss companies for over 60 years in different brands that are representing Qatar and helping really to make Swiss brands spark in Qatar, and they are making all these brands and quality products available for Qataris,” the Ambassador added.

The President of the Swiss Business Council in Qatar welcomed the gathering to the awards ceremony. During his opening remarks, he highlighted that“The Swiss industry has progressed with all the best quality.”

He stressed that“This year we are awarding lifetime achievement as well as excellent awards to two Swiss companies for excellent contributions to the bilateral relation between Switzerland and Qatar in strengthening the economy, culture, commercial, and educational, among other sectors.”

ILO Qatar Head Max Tuñón told The Peninsula“We welcome the active role that the Swiss Business Council has played in promoting responsible business conduct and sustainability, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue our engagement with them, to further explore the positive impact the business community can make on people, the environment and society.”