Bitget Introduces FLOCKUSDT Perpetual Futures With 50X Leverage

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company has announced the launch of FLOCKUSDT perpetual futures. This new trading pair offers a maximum leverage of 50x and supports advanced trading functionalities, including futures trading bots. The listing officially went live on January 9, 2025, at 19:30 (UTC+8).

The FLOCKUSDT-M perpetual futures allow users to trade the FLOCK token with USDT as the settlement asset. Key trading parameters include a tick size of 0.0001 and funding fee settlements every eight hours. Trading is available 24/7, providing uninterrupted access for users worldwide.

Bitget remains committed to monitoring market risk conditions and may adjust trading parameters, such as tick size, maximum leverage, and maintenance margin rate, to ensure a secure and efficient trading environment.

In addition to the new listing, Bitget continues to offer a robust suite of futures products:



USDT-M Futures: Trade multiple pairs using USDT as a unified settlement currency, with shared account equity and streamlined risk management.

Coin-M Futures: Leverage cryptocurrency for settlement and trading. USDC-M Futures: A USD Coin (USDC)-backed futures trading option for enhanced stability.

