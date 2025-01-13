Jordan, Palestine Stress Ties, Coordination

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 13 (Petra) – Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi on Monday met with Palestinian Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mohammad Mustafa.The two officials reaffirmed the strength of the historical ties between Jordan and Palestine, underscoring their commitment to sustained coordination and joint efforts to support the Palestinian people. They reiterated their shared aim to help Palestinians achieve freedom and establish an independent, sovereign state on their national soil.Discussions focused on efforts to secure a deal that would halt Israeli aggression on Gaza and the humanitarian crisis.Safadi emphasized that the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, remains the sole path to achieving peace. He highlighted the unwavering commitment of His Majesty King Abdullah II to this cause, devoting the Kingdom's full capabilities to realize the two-state solution.Mustafa expressed gratitude for Jordan's historic support under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II. He lauded Jordan's unwavering stance as the closest ally and steadfast supporter of Palestinian rights.