Border Guards Hit Russians With FPV Drones In Vovchansk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Hart border guard brigade engaged Russian military vehicles, communication antennas and dugouts in the Vovchansk direction.

This was posted on by the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

"Fighters from the Falcon unit with the Hart brigade operating in the Vovchansk axis inflicted fire damage on the enemy forces, employing FPV drones. Enemy vehicles, communication antennas, a D-20 howitzer, and dugouts came under fire," the report reads.

At least four invaders were killed and five more were wounded in the drone raid, the press service adds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's overall war casualties since the large-scale invasion have been estimated at 697,680, including 1,270 killed or wounded in action in the previous day.