'Beer Is Very Important': Viral Video Shows Man, Hit By Bus, Get Up To Get A Drink Netizens React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In an astonishing incident caught on CCTV camera, a 53-year-old man, who was hit by a double-decker bus, was seen casually getting up almost immediately after the crash and going to the pub for a drink.

The man, identified as Simon Smith, was walking down Gun Street in UK's Reading when a bus hit him from behind, and pushed him several metres down the pavement.

However, to everyone's surprise, Smith casually got up and walked calmly into a pub, right next to where he fell.

According to Mail Online quoting the pub's owner Daniel Fraifeld, Smith pretty much got up, brushed himself down and he just went for a pint to relax. Then an ambulance came and took him to be checked.

The incident occurred on June 24 and the CCTV video of it has recently began to circulate on social media , according to Mail Online.

Sharing the video on X, a social media user wrote:“The man who got hit by a bus and immediately went back to the pub is strong! Beer is very important.”

“He was given a second chance at life. That deserves a few drinks,” a user said.

“That guy went in that bar, sat down, ordered a beer and said...'you ain't gonna believe this sh*t!'” another added.

“This clip is like a rollercoaster. The way he got hit and then just walked into the building like nothing happened is the best part, truly hope he's okay though,” a concerned user said.

“That's the hand of the Lord saying 'it's not your day'. That deserved a drink...for sure,” another user added.

“The back of his head was hit very hard. That suggests a shot of scotch for the concussion,” said another user.

However, a few users were concerned that it may just be the adrenaline from the hit that got him walking and were worried about Smith being seriously injured.

“He might go in there to collapse, that's his Adrenaline at work rn,” a user said.

“The back of his head bounced off and cracked the windshield. He didn't get up and walk into the pub. He doesn't know where he is and is likely seriously injured,”.

The Mail Online clarified that Smith did not incur any lasting injuries.

“He got looked over and didn't have any lasting injuries – but was covered in scrapes and bruises. He then got released from the hospital,” Fraifeld was quoted as saying.