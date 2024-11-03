President Akufo-Addo Launches 5G Technology, Ushering In A New Era Of Digital Transformation

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Ghana today took a bold step towards a digitally inclusive future with the official launch of 5G at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, in Accra.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, addressing an audience of stakeholders, officials, and tech enthusiasts, emphasized the potential of 5G to drive Ghana's ambition to become a digital hub.

"This is more than just faster internet," President Akufo-Addo stated, highlighting the potential for 5G to enable services and connectivity on an unprecedented scale. With speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, 5G is expected to revolutionize industries across health, education, agriculture, and security, transforming how Ghanaians live, work, and interact.

The President noted that 5G would play a pivotal role in advancing Ghana's Digital Transformation Agenda. This agenda aims to create an inclusive digital ecosystem that fosters job creation, economic diversification, and competitiveness on a global scale.“We are at a crossroads where digital technology is no longer an option but an imperative,” he remarked, adding that 5G will complement existing national investments in digital infrastructure, national ID systems, and mobile interoperability.

The President underscored the significant benefits 5G could bring to critical sectors. In healthcare, it can support telemedicine and remote consultations, making services accessible in even the remotest regions. In agriculture, 5G-enabled precision farming and smart irrigation can boost crop yields and improve food security, transforming livelihoods in rural Ghana. Manufacturing and industry also stand to benefit from enhanced data collection, automation, and machine-to-machine communication, which will drive productivity and sustainability.

For small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which form the backbone of Ghana's economy, 5G offers an opportunity to expand market reach, improve logistics, and increase scalability. President Akufo-Addo highlighted the importance of 5G as a“catalyst for industrial growth,” empowering SMEs to leverage new digital tools and technologies.

The digital shift, according to the President, is also about enhancing government services.“With 5G, we envision seamless access to public services, improved urban planning, and a responsive government,” he said, referring to initiatives like the digitized national ID system and mobile financial services. He assured the public that 5G will enhance transparency, speed, and efficiency in public service delivery.

Recognizing concerns over cybersecurity, President Akufo-Addo emphasized the need for a secure digital environment. With 5G's enhanced capacity, the government is committed to protecting critical infrastructure and ensuring robust security measures are in place to safeguard citizens' data and privacy.

Addressing the digital divide remains a priority for the government, which is partnering with the private sector to expand infrastructure to underserved and rural areas.“We must ensure the benefits of 5G reach every Ghanaian,” the President stated, affirming his administration's dedication to bridging the gap between urban and rural connectivity.

The President attributed the achievement to strong partnerships between government, telecommunications providers, technology firms, and regulators. He urged stakeholders to continue supporting Ghana's digital journey and contribute to the evolving landscape of connectivity in the country.

As Ghana steps into this new era, the President highlighted the importance of empowering the youth with digital skills to lead innovation. Through programs such as the Ghana Innovation Hub and coding initiatives, the government aims to prepare the next generation for a future driven by technology.

“Let this day mark the beginning of a new era in our digital journey-one that leads Ghana to economic resilience, social inclusivity, and global competitiveness,” President Akufo-Addo concluded. With 5G now launched, the nation is poised for a future of boundless possibilities, creating a legacy of innovation and progress for generations to come.

Minister of Communication and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said whilst celebrating these advancements, government remains cognisant of issues like cyber security, data privacy and equitable access.

She said,“the journey from 1G to 5G epitomises Ghana's unwavering quest for progress and prosperity. Each generation of technology has brought us closer, empowered us and expanded our horizon we move forward, let's harness the transformative power of 5G to foster innovation, drive economic growth and improve the lives of all Ghanaians," she stated.

