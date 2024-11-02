North Korean Troops Unlikely To Solve Russia's Problems With Casualties - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) North Korean are unlikely to be able to offer Russia a long-term solution to the issue of manpower losses.

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank, reports Ukrinform.

Analysts recalled the data provided by U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who said that Russia's daily war casualties amount to over 1,200 (or about 36,000 per month), while at the same time, 25,000 to 30,000 new are being drafted into the per month. This means Russia cannot replace current frontline losses at a 1:1 ratio, the report said.

“The 8,000 North Korean soldiers reportedly preparing to enter combat in Kursk Oblast thus represent about one week's worth of casualties across the entire frontline. North Korea has committed an estimated total of 12,000 troops to Russia," ISW analysts note.

At the same time, it remains unclear exactly how Russia intends to use the North Korean troops, but involving them in high-attrition offensive operations pursued by Russia is likely to result in high North Korean casualty rates.

ISW recently pointed out that North Korea likely chose to enter the war on Russia's side in order to gain combat experience in modern warfare, but how the Russian command employs North Korean forces in combat will affect their ability to meaningfully internalize and disseminate combat experience.

If the DPRK forces suffer the same level of casualties as the Russians, the experience Pyongyang hopes to gain on the battlefield will be undermined. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is unlikely to commit his forces to face such losses on the battlefield indefinitely., the report said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that there are approximately 8,000 North Korean troops in Kursk region, who may be involved in hostilities against Ukraine in the coming days.

The United States is in close consultations with allies and partners regarding the response to the possible involvement of the DPRK in Russia's war against Ukraine and is considering a full range of options for action.