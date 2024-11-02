Prime Minister Visits Freej Art And Design Festival At Darb Al Saai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Saturday toured the Freej Art and Design Festival, organized by the of Culture at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal. The festival will continue until November 6.

His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani.

His Excellency toured the festival and learned about various activities held on the sidelines of the festival, which contributes to enhancing cultural identity and developing cultural awareness.