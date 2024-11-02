Prime Minister Visits Freej Art And Design Festival At Darb Al Saai
11/2/2024 7:18:07 PM
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Saturday toured the Freej Art and Design Festival, organized by the Ministry of Culture at Darb Al Saai in Umm Salal. The festival will continue until November 6.
His Excellency was accompanied during the tour by HE Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al-Thani.
His Excellency toured the festival and learned about various activities held on the sidelines of the festival, which contributes to enhancing cultural identity and developing cultural awareness.
