Russian Drone Crashes In Cherkasy Region, Damaging Enterprise

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone crashed in the Zolotonosha district in the Cherkasy region, damaging the property of a local company.

Ihor Taburets, the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, informed this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“According to preliminary data, the property of an enterprise was damaged as a result of the UAV crash in the Zolotonosha district,” Taburets wrote.

According to him, the recent air raid alert in the region lasted more than five hours. The air defenses were activated. Three enemy targets disappeared from the radars.

There were no casualties, Taburets added.

As reported, on November 2, a grain elevator was damaged in the Khmelnytskyi region as a result of an UAV attack. Two enemy drones were shot down in the sky over the region.