Kuwaiti Men's Volleyball Team Beats Jordanian Counterpart 3-1 In Arab Championship
11/2/2024 7:09:56 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MANAMA, Nov 2 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's men's volleyball team beat Jordan 3-1 in Group Two of the 23rd Arab Men's Volleyball Championship hosted by Bahrain on Saturday.
In the second day of the championship, the Kuwaiti team, displaying remarkable resilience, turned a one-set deficit against Jordan into a three-set victory.
The Kuwaiti men's volleyball team is now gearing up for a thrilling match against Saudi Arabia in Group Two, scheduled for the following Monday at 4:00 p.m.
The 23rd Arab Men's Volleyball Championship, which kicked off Friday at the Bahrain Volleyball Federation Hall in Isa bin Rashid Complex, is a riveting event that will continue to enthrall fans until 11 November 11.(end)
