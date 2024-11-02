A House With A Tailor And An Officer

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Iqra Farooq with her parents at her residence in Srinagar – photo credits: Social Media

By Showkat Ali

In recent discussions surrounding the qualification of a young woman for the Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS), a troubling narrative has emerged: her success is often framed in relation to her identity as a“tailor's daughter.” While it is certainly commendable to celebrate her achievement, it is equally important to address the implication that being a tailor somehow diminishes her accomplishments or reflects poorly on her family's status. This narrative not only misrepresents the dignity of skilled trades but also perpetuates damaging stereotypes.

Tailoring, like many artisanal professions, demands immense skill, creativity, and patience. The work of a tailor is not merely about sewing fabric together; it is a meticulous craft that requires an understanding of design, material properties, and client preferences. Tailors possess an artistic vision and technical ability that are often overlooked in favor of more traditionally esteemed occupations. To insinuate that tailoring is a lesser profession is to disregard the dedication and expertise involved in this vital trade.

The framing of this young woman's success should be centered on her hard work and determination, not on a perceived hierarchy of professions. Celebrating her qualification for KAS is essential, but it must be done in a way that honors her journey without denigrating her father's trade. By framing her achievement as a triumph over the stigma of her background, we inadvertently reinforce the notion that certain jobs are inferior, which is not only misleading but harmful.

This trend, often referred to as“engagement farming,” thrives on sensationalism and divisive comparisons. In the pursuit of likes and shares, the media can sometimes prioritize sensational narratives over balanced reporting. By contrasting this young woman's success with her father's profession, we risk fostering a culture where value is assigned based on job title rather than individual merit. Such an environment alienates skilled workers and creates unnecessary resentment among different sectors of the workforce.

Moreover, the implications of this narrative extend far beyond social media. It affects young people who aspire to various careers. When we celebrate achievements by contrasting them with the perceived shortcomings of other professions, we send a damaging message: that some paths are more valid than others. This can discourage talented individuals from pursuing careers they are passionate about, leading them to abandon their true interests in favor of what society deems more prestigious.

For young people from working-class backgrounds, the pressure to conform to societal expectations can be particularly overwhelming. They may feel compelled to forsake family traditions and pursue careers that do not resonate with their passions simply to gain societal approval. This disconnect between personal aspirations and external expectations stifles creativity and potential, ultimately leading to a less fulfilled society.

Instead of fostering this culture of comparison, we should promote a broader understanding and respect for all professions. Each role-be it a tailor, doctor, teacher, or administrative officer-plays an essential part in our communities. Recognizing the unique contributions of each profession helps to create a more inclusive society where everyone feels valued.



Additionally, we need to reevaluate how we define success. Celebrating one individual's achievement should not come at the cost of demeaning another's livelihood. Rather, we should focus on the qualities that lead to success-such as hard work, integrity, and determination-qualities that are not confined to any specific profession. By doing so, we cultivate an environment where every contribution is recognized and celebrated, fostering a sense of community and shared purpose.

As we navigate discussions about success and achievement, let us be mindful of the language we use and the implications it carries. Elevating one person's accomplishments does not require us to diminish another's worth. Instead, we can embrace a narrative that uplifts all individuals, acknowledging that success takes many forms and comes from various paths.

In conclusion, as we celebrate the achievements of individuals like the tailor's daughter who has qualified for KAS, let us do so with a commitment to inclusivity and respect. We must honor every profession and recognize that no job is beneath us. By promoting a culture that values diverse contributions, we can build a society where all individuals are free to pursue their passions without fear of judgment or condescension. Only then can we truly celebrate success in a meaningful and equitable way

The author can be reached out for feedback at: [email protected]