Four Drug Peddlers Held With Heroin In J&K's Udhampur

A Srinagar-bound cab was intercepted at Chenani for checking, leading to the recovery of 17 grams of heroin, a police spokesman said.

He said all the three persons travelling in the vehicle were taken into custody.

Another drug peddler was arrested after 4.38 grams of heroin was recovered during frisking from his possession at Roundmail on Baredian Link Road, he said.

The spokesman said two separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act were registered and further investigation is on.

