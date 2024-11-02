Army Officer Reviews Operational Preparedness In J & K's Rajouri
Date
11/2/2024 7:08:20 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva on Saturday visited Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness, the army said.
Lt Gen Sachdeva's visit to Songri in Rajouri sector comes a day after his tour of Navapanchhi in Kishtwar district.
ADVERTISEMENT
Many parts of the Jammu region, including Rajouri and Kishtwar districts, have recorded terrorist movements over the past several months, prompting Police and other security agencies to intensify anti-insurgency operations.
ADVERTISEMENT
In a post on X, the White Knight Corps said Lt Gen Sachdeva was accompanied by the general officer commanding counter-insurgency force 'Romeo' to Songri in the Rajouri sector.
“GOC underscored the need for unwavering commitment in maintaining peace and security in the region,” it said.
Read Also
Army Uses AI, UAVs During Akhnoor Encounter, 2 More Killed
Army Steps Up Surveillance Along LoC In J&K's Rajouri, Poonch
In Kishtwar on Friday, the Army officer appreciated the unwavering commitment and dedication of all ranks towards counter-terrorism operations, the XVI corps, said.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02112024000215011059ID1108844574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.