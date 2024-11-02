US Election 2024: Trump Gains Support From Indian-American, Muslim Democrat Voters In Michigan

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a notable shift in voter sentiment, traditional supporters among Indian Americans, Muslims, and African Americans in Michigan are increasingly favoring presidential nominee Donald . This trend could have significant impact in a state pivotal to the upcoming electoral outcome.

For individuals like Ashok Baddi, a businessman and community leader, Vice President Kamala Harris 's Indian-African background has not swayed their decisions this election cycle. Baddi stated in Detroit, as reported by PTI,“She has never connected with the (Indian) community,” explaining why he is choosing to support Trump over Harris . The report noted that Baddi voiced concerns regarding Harris 's possible effects on U.S.-India relations and commended Trump for maintaining strong relationships with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Additionally, Baddi mentioned that the rising costs of essential goods during the Biden-Harris administration have significantly influenced his voting choice.

Sunny Reddy, who is running for a seat on the Wayne State Board of Governors, was reported to share Baddi's views and forecast that Indian American votes on Election Day will be nearly split between Trump and Harris . According to the report, Reddy highlighted growing dissatisfaction among auto workers, who are unhappy with the Democrats' push for mandatory electric vehicles, as they worry that these policies could result in job losses due to automation.

Kamal Rahman, a Bangladeshi-American advisor to Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, noted in the report that approximately 20% of Michigan's Muslim Americans have shifted their support to Trump in this election cycle. Ghalib, who is the first Arab-American and Muslim to hold the mayoral position, has recently backed Trump. Rahman explained that this change in support is due to various factors, including economic concerns and Trump's position on LGBTQ issues. He stated,“I am voting for Trump,” despite being affiliated with the Democratic Party.

According to the news report, Rahman highlighted that many African Americans feel that the Democratic stance on illegal immigration threatens their job security, prompting them to rethink their support. Both Reddy and Rahman noted that the unity within African American communities and labor unions is weakening in the Democratic Party.

Community leader Sam Matthew, who has been actively campaigning for Trump throughout Michigan, expressed optimism about Trump 's prospects in the state, citing a“widespread dissatisfaction with Harris.” He pointed out that numerous voters who had previously opposed Trump are now showing increasing support for him.

Additionally, the report mentioned that several Indian American groups are working to support Harris , including prominent lawmakers like Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and Pramila Jayapal. These leaders have been connecting with the community through door-to-door outreach, visits to temples, and participation in local events. Shekhar Narasimhan from the AAPI Victory Fund urged voters, saying,“This is your chance to be part of history. One of our own is being elected as the President of the United States.”

As Election Day approaches, the evolving dynamics among Indian Americans, Muslims, and African Americans signal a potentially transformative election in Michigan, a key battleground state where every vote will count.

Shifting demographics and strategic campaigning in Michigan

Michigan is gearing up for the 2024 elections as a key battleground state, known for its diverse voter base and pivotal role in determining the outcome of the presidential race. The state features a significant Muslim population and several Congressional districts predominantly represented by African Americans. Detroit, the state's largest city, is experiencing a rapid growth in its Indian American community, evidenced by the increasing number of temples, restaurants, and grocery stores catering to this demographic over the past decade.

With the expectation of a razor-thin margin of victory, Michigan stands as one of the seven critical battleground states that could sway the election. Detroit, recognized as the auto capital of the world, plays a vital role in Michigan's economy, generating numerous jobs in the manufacturing sector, particularly within the automotive industry. The state is characterized by a strong working-class presence and robust labor unions, factors that contribute significantly to its electoral landscape.

In a strategic move to engage with local communities, Donald Trump visited Detroit on Friday to court the Muslim and Arab populations. This outreach effort highlights the importance of these demographics in the upcoming election, as candidates vie for every possible vote in a tight race. Recognizing the critical nature of Michigan in his campaign, Trump plans to hold his final public rally in Grand Rapids on Monday, underscoring the urgency of securing support in this crucial battleground state.

As the election approaches, the shifting demographics and focused campaigning strategies in Michigan are expected to play a vital role in shaping the electoral outcome.