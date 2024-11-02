Amit Shah Inaugurates Gujarat's Largest Waste-To-Energy Power Plant

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, Nov 2 (KNN)

Union Home Amit Shah inaugurated Gujarat's largest waste-to-energy power on Friday, a 15-megawatt facility designed to convert solid waste into electricity.



Established near Piplaj village on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, the plant was developed through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) at a cost of Rs 375 crore.



This landmark facility is set to address waste management issues while producing clean energy, marking a significant stride in Gujarat's environmental efforts.

During the inauguration, Shah was joined by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Health Minister Rushikesh Patel.



Union Minister toured the plant, engaging with officials to understand the operational process and capacity of the waste-to-energy project.



The facility, which can process approximately 1,000 metric tonnes of solid waste daily, is part of a strategic initiative by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to manage the city's waste more sustainably.



Currently, Ahmedabad generates thousands of metric tonnes of waste daily, much of which accumulates at the Pirana dump site.



This new plant will use this waste to generate power, thereby reducing pollution and contributing to a cleaner urban environment.

“This initiative will not only keep the city clean but will also reduce pollution levels, supporting Ahmedabad's journey towards sustainable development,” said Shah.

The plant's operation relies on an advanced reverse grate firing technology, where waste is incinerated to produce steam. This steam is then pressurized and used to generate electricity, which will feed directly into the local power grid, enhancing the city's power supply.

Officials highlighted that the project aligns with Gujarat's broader goals of energy self-sufficiency and environmental protection.



By reprocessing waste into energy, the plant provides an innovative solution to waste disposal challenges, underlining the government's commitment to eco-friendly urban management.



As a model for future waste-to-energy plants, this project demonstrates Gujarat's leadership in sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions.

(KNN Bureau)