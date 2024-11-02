Jitan Ram Manjhi Can Switch Political Allegiances Anytime: Prashant Kishor

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Nov 2 (IANS) Prashant Kishor, chief of Jan Suraaj, criticised Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) leader Jitan Manjhi, saying that he (Jitan Ram Manjhi) lacks a stable stance and can switch his political allegiances at anytime.

“In Bihar, there are only two main parties. These leaders (Jitan Ram Manjhi) could easily shift their loyalty between parties, by switching to RJD or BJP,” said Kishor while speaking at a rally in Imamganj to support Jan Suraaj candidate Jitendra Paswan.

Kishor also criticised both Manjhi and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar, saying neither has a clear position.

He also emphasised that with the emergence of his Jan Suraaj, the people of Bihar now have a third political option. "Earlier, people would say they had no choice, but now they have Jan Suraaj," Kishor stated.

He described his party's mission as one focused on bringing competent, ethical individuals from society into politics to establish a governance rooted in public welfare.

He urged voters to support Jan Suraaj in the upcoming by-elections, encouraging them to prioritise the future of their children, their education, and employment, rather than endorsing dynastic politics that benefit only the families of leaders like Jitan Ram Manjhi.

In Imamganj, Jitan Ram Manjhi has given the ticket to his daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi to contest the by-election while Prashant Kishor targeted him for promoting dynastic politics.

Kishor made a significant promise to the people of Bihar, assuring that by 2025, after the Chhath festival, Bihari youth would no longer need to migrate to other states in search of work.

“Jan Suraaj would create local employment opportunities within Bihar itself, offering salaries in the range of 10-12 thousand rupees, so that young people could find work in their own cities and villages,” Kishor said.

This vision, Kishor argued, would empower the youth of Bihar to remain close to their families and contribute to the state's growth rather than being forced to work as labourers elsewhere.