Even Trinamool Legislators Not Immune To Attacks By Own Party Hooligans: Suvendu Adhikari

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Saturday that even the elected legislators of the ruling Trinamool are not immune to from hooligans backed by their own party workers.

He said this in reference to two Trinamool Congress MLAs, namely Sukumar Mahato from Sandeskhali and Usha Rani Mondal, both from North 24 Parganas district, being heckled and attacked on Friday by a group of their own party affiliates.

According to Adhikari, the Trinamool Congress has created a monster which is biting them back now.

He said that the current regime under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given a long rope to a section of people for reaping vote bank centric political dividends.

The BJP leader claimed that these anti-social elements extended full electoral support to the ruling party and in exchange they went scot-free after targeting the majority community at will.

"But as they say, what goes around comes around. Now things are starting to get out of control. These riotous elements have started to target the Hindu MLAs of the ruling party," Adhikari said, in reference to the attack on the two Trinamool Congress MLAs.

He also pointed out that both these MLAs were attacked while they were coming back after attending functions related to Kali Puja.

"The people of West Bengal must realise that a grave catastrophe is awaiting and only the BJP can tame the demon and put it back in the bottle," Adhikari said.

He also claimed that the attacks on both these MLAs were carried out by Trinamool Congress-backed hooligans who were close confidants of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader from the Sandeshkhali area, Sheikh Shahjahan, who is currently in judicial custody under various charges like plotting the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials earlier this year, sexual exploitation of the women at Sandeshkhali and illegal land grabbing.