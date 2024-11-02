Erik Christopher Martin Releases New Middle Grade Paranormal Mystery - The Case of the Greensboro Gremlins

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Just in time for spooky season, Erik Christopher Martin delivers another supernatural adventure with the release of The Case of the Greensboro Gremlins, the third installment in the Dotty Morgan Supernatural Sleuth Series. Published by In A Bind Books, this new children’s paranormal mystery promises suspense, humor, and a dash of growing pains.



Dotty Morgan, a supernatural sleuth on the cusp of seventh grade, finds herself balancing personal changes with a new mystery involving gremlins wreaking havoc at a young designer show in Greensboro. With her best friend Parker on the runway, and the fashion show serving as a crucial prelude to Fashion Week, the stakes couldn’t be higher. Can Dotty uncover who set the mischievous gremlins loose in the theater—and more importantly, why?



The Case of the Greensboro Gremlins offers a captivating mystery but also explores themes of self-acceptance and friendship as Dotty navigates the ups and downs of adolescence.



About the Author:

Erik Christopher Martin, originally from Cleveland, Ohio, now resides in San Diego, CA. He is the author of multiple YA and middle-grade books published under the In A Bind Books imprint. His popular Dotty Morgan series began with The Case of the French Fry Phantom and continues to grow with this latest installment, The Case of the Greensboro Gremlins.



Beyond the world of children's literature, Erik’s short stories have appeared in collections and online publications such as A Year Ink 4, CoffinBell, and Tales to Terrify. When not writing, Erik enjoys reading Pratchett and Douglas Adams, running tabletop RPGs as a Dungeon Master, and connecting with his readers on social media.



He is also a member of SCBWI, SDWEG, and the HWA, reflecting his deep passion for the literary world.





