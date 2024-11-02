(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2024 - As Hong Kong's population continues to age, the shortage of healthcare manpower becomes increasingly pressing. In response, Quality HealthCare Medical Services Limited (QHMS) is pleased to launch the 'Quality HealthCare Nursing Agency' Mobile App (QHNA Mobile App ) . This innovative app streamlines the sourcing and placement process for nurses, enabling self-employed nurses and carers to easily discover and manage job opportunities anytime, anywhere, through a range of advanced features designed for greater efficiency and flexibility.





Quality HealthCare Introduces New 'Quality HealthCare Nursing Agency' Mobile App to Empower Self-Employed Nurses and Carers with Easy Access to Job Opportunities

Hong Kong is experiencing one of the fastest ageing populations globally, with projections indicating that by 2039, 2.52 million people, or 31% of the population, will be aged 65 and above[1]. Meanwhile, the city has only 9.1 nurses per 1,000 residents, a figure significantly lower than that of other developed countries[2]. This shortage of nurses is expected to persist and potentially worsen in the coming years.



"Deeply rooted in Hong Kong, QHMS is committed to supporting the government in alleviating the strain on the public healthcare system," said Elaine Chu, General Manager of QHMS . "The nurses and carers in our network are at the core of our services. Their expertise and dedication allow us to continuously improve the delivery of high-quality care to our clients. The launch of the QHNA Mobile App gives nurses and carers greater access to job opportunities, while providing timely and effective healthcare support to the community. This marks a key milestone in our digital transformation journey. Looking ahead, we will continue to embrace innovation and explore new digital solutions to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of healthcare services, helping people live longer and healthier lives."



Since its establishment in 1975, the Quality HealthCare Nursing Agency (QHNA) has developed an extensive database of over 14,000 qualified and carefully selected self-employed nurses and carers. QHNA provides temporary staffing solutions for public and private hospitals, NGOs, elderly homes and clinics, while also offering curated medical care for homebound patients, including the elderly, individuals with chronic illnesses, and those with mobility difficulties.



The new QHNA Mobile App innovates traditional nursing services, transforming how self-employed nurses and carers manage their work. With its user-friendly interface, registered service providers can access, save, and select job opportunities at their convenience. They can also review pay rates, track work progress, schedule shifts, and use GPS for easy check-ins, enhancing both work efficiency and income security.



Nurses and carers can now register on QHNA Mobile App, where they are required to submit relevant professional qualifications and undergo a virtual interview with QHMS to ensure their services meet the company's clinical governance standards. To encourage more service providers to join QHNA, registered members can earn additional incentives through referral or completing a designated number of shifts to unlock rewards.



QHMS is dedicated to promoting a healthier future and enhancing the long-term wellbeing of Hong Kong residents. The QHNA Mobile App replaces traditional paper-based processes with a fully digital system, embracing environmentally friendly practices and working alongside nurses and carers to build a more sustainable future.



QHMS will continue to spearhead digital transformation within the healthcare industry, actively collaborating with the government and various sectors to tackle the challenges of healthcare resourcing and staffing shortages through innovative solutions.



The QHNA Mobile App is now available on the Apple Store and Google Play. Registered nurses, enrolled nurses, nursing assistants, and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to download the app in below links.



[1] The Healthcare Challenges in Hong Kong, Blueprint, HKSAR Health Bureau

[2] Bills Committee on Nurses Registration (Amendment) Bill 2023, Background brief, Legislative Council of Hong Kong









