2024 Regional China-Africa Renewable Energy Investment Summit To Be Held In Nairobi From November. 5 To 8

"Prometheus Initiative" Lights Up Africa's Green

BEIJING and NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst the global shift towards energy transition and sustainable development, the 2024 Regional China-Africa Energy Summit and Match-Making is poised to grandly open from November 5th to 9th in Nairobi, Kenya. The summit will convene nearly a hundred distinguished guests from China-Africa sectors, renewable energy enterprises, and investment institutions to dialogue on the new ecosystem of China-Africa energy cooperation and to foster the advancement of renewable energy achievements.

This summit is jointly organized by Odyssey

Technology, based in Hong Kong, WWF Africa Regional Energy Hub, the Office of the First Lady of Kenya, and Impact Hub Kenya, sponsored by Hithium

Energy Storage, a globally leading new energy enterprise, to deepen cooperation between China and Africa in the renewable energy sector, promoting sustainable energy development in Africa, and providing a platform for Chinese renewable energy companies to gain insights into the potential of the African market.

The summit will highlight the progress and outcomes of the China-Africa "Prometheus Initiative", initiated by the Odyssey team, which is dedicated to assisting Chinese renewable energy companies in tapping into the potential of the African market, exploring new demand scenarios, and connecting with established African enterprises for collaborative innovation. At this summit, leading Chinese renewable energy companies, including Hithium Energy Storage, are bringing clean energy solutions to various applications in Africa, contributing to the enhancement of local energy accessibility. These companies are not only introducing advanced technology and management expertise but also actively promoting the optimization of Africa's energy structure and environmental improvement.

The high-level summit in Nairobi and the field visit to the Kakuma refugee camp are designed to provide attendees with an in-depth understanding of African renewable energy projects and demand scenarios, aligning closely with local needs. They also offer opportunities to provide renewable energy equipment support and capacity-building training for refugees, fostering business exchanges and project implementation in the China-Africa renewable energy sector.

The summit organizing committee stated, "We sincerely look forward to the participation of global investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and industry experts. Odyssey Technology will join you in further deepening mutual understanding, establishing closer cooperative relationships through the China-Africa 'Prometheus

Initiative', to promote a green, low-carbon, and sustainable energy future."

