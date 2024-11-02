Manoj Tiwari Mocks Kejriwal Plan To Waive Water Bills In 2025

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Ahead of Assembly in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday mocked as a“hollow promise”, the fresh assurance given by AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, to waive inflated power and water bills if the latter's party wins the 2025 polls.

“Kejriwal should first say who is answerable for the inflated bills that Delhiites are getting despite his guarantee during last elections that water bills will be waived and electricity bills will be halved,” Tiwari told IANS.

Expressing confidence in the BJP coming to power in Delhi, the BJP MP from the North East constituency said there is no chance of formation of an AAP government in 2025.

“The waiver of bills will be the responsibility of the new government. Why has Kejriwal started worrying about bills related to the tenure of the next government?” asked Tiwari.

Hitting out at the AAP convener for making fake promises, Tiwari said Kejriwal is once again trying to fool people with his tall claims but voters have seen through them.“Delhiites are going to teach AAP a lesson for not fulfilling its promises,” he said.

The BJP MP also hit out at the poor condition of roads in the city.“People are dying in road accidents caused by potholes. The city is earning a bad name because of its ill-maintained roads,” he said.

I sincerely wish that no state gets a chief minister like Kejriwal who has ruined Delhi and inflicted pain on its residents, he said.

Asked about National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah's conspiracy theory behind the latest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Tiwari said Abdullah's party is in power and if he suspects that the terror attacks are an attempt to destabilise the state government then their government should conduct an inquiry.

Replying to a question on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi objecting to demands to appoint non-Muslims on Waqf Boards, Tiwari said he does not deserve to continue as a member of the JPC on the Waqf Bill.

“He should present his views on the matter in the JPC. By talking on the issue outside the JPC he has violated rules, thus, he should be removed from the Committee,” Tiwari said.

Earlier, Owaisi also voiced concern over the 'only Hindu-staff policy' at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.