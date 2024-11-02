Polish counterpart claims that Georgian leader gave no proof Russia meddled in election

(MENAFN) In a recent conversation, **Polish President** Andrzej Duda revealed that Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili does not possess “clear evidence” of **Russian interference** in the recent parliamentary in Georgia. This exchange took place on Monday evening, with Duda sharing the details during a broadcast on Polish national radio.



Zourabichvili, who is aligned with pro-Western sentiments, has publicly rejected the results of the parliamentary elections held on Saturday. The elections indicated that the ruling **Georgian Dream** party garnered 54% of the vote, a result that is projected to grant the party at least 90 seats in the 150-member parliament, enabling it to form a government independently.



In her remarks following the election, Zourabichvili accused the Georgian Dream party of **election rigging** and attempting to undermine the country’s “European future” by fostering closer ties with Russia. She characterized the election as a **“Russian special operation”** and a manifestation of **“hybrid war”** against the Georgian populace. These claims have garnered support from various pro-Western opposition forces within Georgia.



Duda noted that while Zourabichvili had anticipated a victory for Georgian Dream, she was surprised by the extent of the margin, which allows the party to govern without coalition partners. He reported that Zourabichvili described the election results as being distorted on multiple levels, suggesting a complex manipulation rather than outright rigging.



Importantly, Duda clarified that Zourabichvili did not directly accuse **Russian President** Vladimir Putin of meddling in the elections, citing a lack of clear evidence. However, she did assert that Russian authorities were supportive of the ruling party, indicating a troubling alignment.

