Children's Indoctrination: Russia Forces 200 Mariupol Students To Pledge Allegiance To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, the invaders forced 200 students from the branch of the Nakhimov School to pledge allegiance to the Russian Federation.

The Mariupol City Council in exile reported this via Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"Students in the branch of the Nakhimov School, which operates in Mariupol, took the so-called oath of 'allegiance to the Motherland'. More than 200 children were brought to take part in the event," the report says.

According to the report, Russian flags were flown at the event, accompanied by the national anthem of the aggressor state.

It is noted that the occupation authorities are openly“Russifying and militarizing” children. Under the guise of“patriotic” education, they engage students in military education programs, propaganda events, and camps, where they are taught the basic military skills, including on the use of weapons, and get ideologically indoctrinated.

As reported, a branch of the Nakhimov School was built in the Primorye district of Mariupol. The facility enrolls 5 to 7 grade students.