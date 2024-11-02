Ukrainian Forces Shoot Down 39 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces shot down 39 Russian drones as of 11:00 on Saturday, November 2.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on November 1, Russian attacked Ukraine with a Kh-31P guided air missile fired from the Belgorod region and 71 Shahed strike drones and UAVs of an undetermined type launched from the Oryol and Kursk regions.

The aerial attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

Defense forces neutralize all Russian drones targeting Kyiv Saturday morning

As of 11:00, 39 enemy drones were shot down in the Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions.

As many as 21 drones disappeared from radar, and five UAVs returned to Russia.

About five strike drones remain in Ukrainian airspace.

According to preliminary reports, drone debris damaged apartment blocks and private buildings in the Sumy, Poltava, Kyiv and Odesa regions.