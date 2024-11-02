Notice For Those Who Need Passports

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, Nov 2 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka's Department of Immigration and Emigration announced it has received 50,000 new passports, part of an agreement with a foreign institution contracted to provide passport supplies.

The department stated it expects further deliveries of 750,000 new passports. This will arrive incrementally, with an estimated 100,000 passports expected by the end of November and an additional 150,000 in December. Procurement for additional passport is also underway.

Currently, the department issues around 1,600 passports per day. Officials anticipate being able to gradually increase this number to meet growing demand starting in December.

An online system is being prepared to allow applicants to book appointments for passport services. The department plans to implement this system soon to streamline the process.

